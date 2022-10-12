By EUobserver

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Wednesday called on "every Russian soldier" to leave Belarus and said all involved in Russian attacks from Belarus' territory "must be held accountable". Referring to Russia, Tikhanovskaya said Belarus and Ukraine has the same enemy. She argued that Ukraine and Belarus' fate is intertwined. "Without [a] free Belarus, there will be a constant threat to Ukraine and our neighbouring countries," she said.