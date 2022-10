By EUobserver

A group of 45 NGOs on Wednesday issued a manifesto urging EU countries to ban so-called 'forever chemicals' — technically per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — in consumer products by 2025, and across all uses by 2030. The European Commission pledged to ban all non-essential uses of PFAS in 2020, under the EU chemicals strategy for sustainability. In May, MEPs called to speed up restrictions on these chemicals.