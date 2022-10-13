Thursday

13th Oct 2022

Council of Europe puts Hungary under monitoring

Long-standing rule of law and democracy issues in Hungary "remain largely unaddressed", therefore the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Strasbourg-based rights watchdog, has voted to place the country under its full monitoring procedure. Hungary is only the second EU country, besides Poland, to be placed under full monitoring, which involves regular visits from rapporteurs, dialogue with the authorities, and assessments of rule of law developments.

