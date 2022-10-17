Ticker
EU leaders to threaten Belarus with more sanctions
By EUobserver
EU leaders will threaten to impose fresh sanctions on Belarus if it continues to support Russia's war in Ukraine, according to draft conclusions of this week's summit. Leaders will urge Minsk "to stop enabling the Russian war of aggression" and say Europe "remains ready to move quickly with further sanctions against Belarus if needed." Russia is planning to station 9,000 soldiers in Belarus and shortly hold joint live-free military drills.