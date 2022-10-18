Tuesday

18th Oct 2022

Timmermans 'disgusted' by Hungary minister's Moscow trip

EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans scolded Hungary's foreign minister Tuesday after Péter Szijjártó travelled to Moscow recently. "I don't think going on your knees in front of [Russian president] Putin in Moscow is going to be a long-term solution for our problems," he told journalists, adding: "I was quite disgusted by seeing minister Szijjártó again going to Moscow, begging for mercy from someone who has invaded a peaceful European country."

Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation

Some EU politicians want to expand gas supply to deal with high energy prices, but global think tanks Ember and E3G claim a better way to deal with high energy prices is by fast-tracking renewables.

EU preparing new sanctions on Russia and Iran

The EU is preparing a ninth round of sanctions on Russia as well as weighing related measures against Moscow's ally, Iran, following drone strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

News in Brief

  1. EU countries divided over new EU elections rules
  3. EU leaders to threaten Belarus with more sanctions
  4. EU to provide military training to Ukraine
  5. Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine
  6. Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime
  7. Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine
  8. Council of Europe puts Hungary under monitoring

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. EU wants to redirect €40bn to help families, firms pay energy bills
  2. France and Germany seek EU ban on killing male chicks
  3. Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation
  4. 'Slap in the face': European Parliament refuses to endorse Frontex budget
  5. Gas market reforms risk locking EU into a permanent energy crisis
  6. EU preparing new sanctions on Russia and Iran
  7. Metsola: EU security and defence union needs to 'step up'
  8. EU commission set to unveil 'dynamic' gas price cap proposal

