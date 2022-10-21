Friday

21st Oct 2022

Ticker

Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund

By

No formal agreement on new European joint debt was reached by the European Council on Thursday. But leaving the summit German chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would "look into" what is possible, ostensibly changing his strong opposition to new EU joint debt. Mario Draghi, who attended his last EU summit as Italian premier, had strongly insisted on "a considerable common fund...not only for investments, but also to mitigate prices."

