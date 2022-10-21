Ticker
Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund
By EUobserver
No formal agreement on new European joint debt was reached by the European Council on Thursday. But leaving the summit German chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would "look into" what is possible, ostensibly changing his strong opposition to new EU joint debt. Mario Draghi, who attended his last EU summit as Italian premier, had strongly insisted on "a considerable common fund...not only for investments, but also to mitigate prices."