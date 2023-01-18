Wednesday

18th Jan 2023

Ticker

MEPs seek probe into Hungary's Serb-friendly EU commissioner

By

The EU Parliament has urged the EU Commission to carry out "an independent and impartial investigation" into whether Olivér Várhelyi, Hungary's EU commissioner in charge of enlargement policy, deliberately tried "to circumvent and undermine the centrality of democratic and rule of law reforms in EU accession countries". The move comes after Várhelyi faced criticism over allegedly watering down EU criticism of Serbia and for cozying up to Bosnian-Serb separatists.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

The truth on Big Oil's stranglehold on COP summits

The most shocking thing about the EU's defence for letting an oil baron steward the next UN climate summit is that it shocked anyone. The move followed a time-honoured COP tradition of feting VIP polluters even as global emissions soar.

Column

Six reasons why 'where are you really from?' is racist

Next time you think people should not be criticised for "just being curious" about someone's origin, ask yourself just why that harmless extra sub-question only ever surfaces around non-white Europeans.

Opinion

Time to put Antwerp's Russian diamonds on EU sanctions list

The Antwerp diamond industry has managed to evade sanctions for nine European sanctions packages. They remain convinced that voluntary measures will suffice to eventually reduce the trade in Russian blood diamonds to zero. That's incomprehensible.

Latest News

  1. The truth on Big Oil's stranglehold on COP summits
  2. Socialists and Greens jockeying for vacant EU Parliament vice-presidency
  3. EU unveils green industrial plan to counter US and Chinese competition
  4. Six reasons why 'where are you really from?' is racist
  5. EU-spin campaign blows up in Azerbaijan's face
  6. Time to put Antwerp's Russian diamonds on EU sanctions list
  7. Timmermans: 'don't vilify' oil exec as UN climate summit chief
  8. No breakthrough, but EU-UK keep talking in sign of Brexit hope

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  3. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us