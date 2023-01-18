By EUobserver

The EU Parliament has urged the EU Commission to carry out "an independent and impartial investigation" into whether Olivér Várhelyi, Hungary's EU commissioner in charge of enlargement policy, deliberately tried "to circumvent and undermine the centrality of democratic and rule of law reforms in EU accession countries". The move comes after Várhelyi faced criticism over allegedly watering down EU criticism of Serbia and for cozying up to Bosnian-Serb separatists.