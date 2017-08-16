Wednesday

16th Aug 2017

  1. News
  2. Brexit

UK seeks 'unprecedented' Irish border deal

  • Irish crossing point in 1968 - physical borders symbolise return to troubled past (Photo: henrikjon)

By

The UK is to call for a “unique” deal on its Irish border, one day after its ideas on post-Brexit EU trade were branded a “fantasy”.

The British government said in a briefing note on Tuesday (15 August) that there must be no return to the watchtowers and fences that marked the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland prior to the Good Friday peace accord of 1998.

“Top of our list is to agree upfront no physical border infrastructure - that would mean a return to the border posts of the past and is completely unacceptable to the UK,” it said.

It said the post-Brexit border will be an “unprecedented model” based on the “unique circumstances of Northern Ireland” and that EU negotiators would have to show “flexibility and imagination” to put together the right deal.

It called for the EU to uphold the Common Travel Area - an agreement that allows Irish and UK nationals to cross the border with no passport checks.

It also said there should be few or no customs checks for traders, either on the 200 crossing points on land or at Irish Sea ports.

It said the UK would either have a customs “partnership” with the EU, which meant goods could flow as freely as they do today, or a “highly streamlined” customs border.

The “streamlined” model would mean “no new customs processes at all for smaller traders”, which make up 80 percent of cross-border traffic.

It would also use “trusted-trader arrangements” for larger firms with CCTV cameras that scanned truck number plates to give them electronic clearance before they even reached the crossing line.

The UK plans to publish a more detailed “future partnership paper” on Ireland on Wednesday (16 August)..

Its Ireland proposals come after it put out a 16-page paper on future EU customs arrangements on Tuesday.

The customs paper called for an “interim” deal after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 that would maintain current arrangements.

It also detailed the customs “partnership” or “streamlined border” models that would apply to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s spokesman on Brexit, immediately dismissed the UK’s ideas.

“To be in and out of the Customs Union and [have] 'invisible borders' is a fantasy,” he said.

Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Brexit negotiator also ruled out talks on future UK trade before first coming to terms on other issues.

“The quicker the UK and the EU27 agree on citizens, settling accounts and Ireland, the quicker we can discuss customs and a future relationship,” he said.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Ireland's PM in Northern Ireland to tackle Brexit issues
UK will have to pay beyond Brexit, EU warns

The EU's budget commissioner confirmed the bloc's position that the UK would need to keep paying for previously agreed programmes, while a new €40-billion divorce bill is making waves in the British media.

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities

Cities from 21 countries have applied to host the two London-based EU agencies, which will have to be relocated after Brexit, with Luxembourg throwing its hat in for the banking authority.

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities

Cities from 21 countries have applied to host the two London-based EU agencies, which will have to be relocated after Brexit, with Luxembourg throwing its hat in for the banking authority.

News in Brief

  1. German constitutional court questions ECB's €2tn spending
  2. Low support for Norway's labour party ahead of elections
  3. Slovakia's future is with core EU, says PM
  4. Italy relieved as migration drops to lowest level since 2014
  5. Eurozone industrial production slips
  6. UK government tries to show unity on Brexit
  7. Portugal seeks EU help on forest fires
  8. Schroeder nominated to board of Russian oil giant

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  3. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  4. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  5. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  6. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  8. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  9. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  10. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  11. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  12. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey