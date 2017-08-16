UK seeks 'unprecedented' Irish border deal

The UK is to call for a “unique” deal on its Irish border, one day after its ideas on post-Brexit EU trade were branded a “fantasy”.

The British government said in a briefing note on Tuesday (15 August) that there must be no return to the watchtowers and fences that marked the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland prior to the Good Friday peace accord of 1998.

“Top of our list is to agree upfront no physical border infrastructure - that would mean a return to the border posts of the past and is completely unacceptable to the UK,” it said.

It said the post-Brexit border will be an “unprecedented model” based on the “unique circumstances of Northern Ireland” and that EU negotiators would have to show “flexibility and imagination” to put together the right deal.

It called for the EU to uphold the Common Travel Area - an agreement that allows Irish and UK nationals to cross the border with no passport checks.

It also said there should be few or no customs checks for traders, either on the 200 crossing points on land or at Irish Sea ports.

It said the UK would either have a customs “partnership” with the EU, which meant goods could flow as freely as they do today, or a “highly streamlined” customs border.

The “streamlined” model would mean “no new customs processes at all for smaller traders”, which make up 80 percent of cross-border traffic.

It would also use “trusted-trader arrangements” for larger firms with CCTV cameras that scanned truck number plates to give them electronic clearance before they even reached the crossing line.

The UK plans to publish a more detailed “future partnership paper” on Ireland on Wednesday (16 August)..

Its Ireland proposals come after it put out a 16-page paper on future EU customs arrangements on Tuesday.

The customs paper called for an “interim” deal after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 that would maintain current arrangements.

It also detailed the customs “partnership” or “streamlined border” models that would apply to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s spokesman on Brexit, immediately dismissed the UK’s ideas.

“To be in and out of the Customs Union and [have] 'invisible borders' is a fantasy,” he said.

Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Brexit negotiator also ruled out talks on future UK trade before first coming to terms on other issues.

“The quicker the UK and the EU27 agree on citizens, settling accounts and Ireland, the quicker we can discuss customs and a future relationship,” he said.