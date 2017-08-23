UK seeks to end 'direct' authority of EU court

The UK is preparing to say that a new set of tribunals should enforce EU law after Brexit instead of the EU’s Court of Justice (ECJ).

“We have long been clear that in leaving the EU we will bring an ​end to the direct jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the UK,” the British government said in a statement on Tuesday (22 August), ahead of its publication of a more detailed paper on the issue on Wednesday.

The statement said there was “no precedent” for ECJ authority over a non-EU country.

It added that it was “in everyone’s interest that, where disputes arise between the UK and the EU on the application or interpretation of [mutual] obligations, those disputes can be resolved efficiently and effectively”.

But it listed other forms of tribunals as potential models instead of the ECJ.

These included the World Trade Organisation, the dispute settlement court in the Canada-EU trade treaty, and the court that governs EFTA, a European free trade club.

The British statement said different types of tribunal could be used in different legal areas.

The dispute settlement tribunals would be needed to govern issues as diverse as bilateral trade and EU and UK citizens’ rights.

But the British government noted that in the international arena “the exact form of enforcement and dispute resolution is often tailored to the content of the agreement and varies across different issues such as trade or security”.

Wednesday’s paper will be the latest in a series of British publications of Brexit proposals.

The position papers - on customs, the Irish border, product certification, commercial and civil disputes, and exchange of EU documents - come ahead of the next round of EU exit talks on 28 August.

The paper on commercial and civil disputes, published on Tuesday, said the UK was prepared to recognise some rulings by national courts in EU states on cases of a cross-border nature.

The tone of Tuesday’s statement on the ECJ was also softer than previous British rhetoric.

“It is in the interests of both the UK and the EU, and of our citizens and businesses, that the rights and obligations agreed between us can be relied upon and enforced in appropriate ways,” the statement said.

Its reference to ending the “direct” jurisdiction of the ECJ indicated that EU judges could be offered an indirect role in future.

British prime minister Theresa May in a speech on Brexit last year said that ending ECJ authority was a red line.

“We are not leaving [the EU] only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice - that’s not going to happen,” she said.

The previous British papers envisaged “frictionless” EU customs arrangements, said there would be “no physical border” with Ireland, and called for “free circulation” of UK-certified products in the single market.

The proposals were branded “fantasy” by one EU politician and described as “confusing” and “unrealistic” by Ireland in recent days.

The European Commission has said “sufficient progress” must be made in talks on citizens’ rights, the Irish border, and the UK’s financial obligations to the EU before commencing talks on trade.

The prospect of not reaching a deal before the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 has spooked industry.

The British aviation sector was the latest to warn that a legal vacuum in British-EU relations threatened to wreak havoc in its sector.

Passenger flight bookings could fall by 41 percent or as many as 8 million travellers in 2019 if people were not confident that their travel plans would go smoothly, a report by a British consultancy said on Tuesday.

“Although an 11th-hour deal may prevent planes from being grounded, damage to the aviation industry and the wider economy would have already been done,” the report, by WPI Economics for the owners of Manchester, Stanstead, Heathrow, Gatwick, and London City airports in the UK, said.