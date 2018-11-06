Poland could accidentally leave EU, Tusk warns

The Polish government could prompt Poland's EU exit the same way Britain stumbled out of the bloc, Donald Tusk has said.

"The matter is dramatically serious, the risk is deadly serious. I want everybody to come to their senses," Tusk said in Warsaw on Monday (5 November).

Jaroslaw Kaczynski: 'This idea [of a Polish EU exit] was promulgated for propaganda reasons'. (Photo: pis.org.pl)

The EU Council president, who was Polish prime minister until 2014, spoke to press after a seven-hour grilling by Polish MPs over an old business fiasco.

"It does not matter to me whether Jaroslaw Kaczynski plans to leave the EU, or just initiates some processes that lead to that outcome," Tusk said, referring to the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

He compared the situation to the way former British prime minister David Cameron accidentally caused Brexit by giving in to party politics and calling a referendum.

"Cameron also had no plan to take the UK out of the EU. He came up with the idea of a referendum and then did everything to keep Britain in the EU, but [in the end] he led [the UK] out," Tusk said.

"I fear that in Europe the will to keep Poland in the EU by all means might be smaller than in the case of the UK," he added.

The EU Council chief's warning on accidental "processes" came after PiS meddling in the judiciary triggered a European Commission sanctions procedure against Poland last year.

It also came after a PiS minister, last month, asked the Polish Constitutional Tribunal whether EU courts had primacy over national ones, questioning a core pillar of EU membership.

Amber Gold

Tusk, earlier on Monday, had batted away questions on an old business scandal - the collapse, on his watch as PM, of a firm called Amber Gold, which wiped out €200m of savers' deposits.

The grilling saw PiS MPs allege that he knew the pyramid scheme was going to fail and did not act.

They accused his son, who worked for Amber Gold, of dishonesty and at one point switched off his mike in mid-sentence in a nasty atmosphere.

It came after previous PiS subpoenas for Tusk to answer questions on his alleged collusion with Russian on the 2010 Smolensk air disaster.

Tusk's EU warning also came after Kaczynski, last month, said alarmism on a Polish EU exit was a "propaganda" stunt by the opposition designed to discredit his side.

"We've always been pro-European, in the sense of supporting Polish EU membership," Kaczynski said.

But Tusk hit back on Monday, accusing his opponents of a smear campaign.

Political intention

"There's a certain political intention, to keep repeating this thesis [of his Amber Gold guilt] ad infinitum ... the committee of enquiry is not a place for conducting the presidential election campaign," he told Malgorzata Wassermann, a PiS MP who chaired the Amber Gold inquest.

He spoke ahead of Polish parliamentary elections next year and presidential ones in 2020, amid speculation that he might return from EU politics to contest PiS at home.

He also spoke after local elections last weekend saw PiS gain votes in rural regions, but lose them in cities, including Krakow, where Wassermann lost her seat.

"I understand your bad mood, but it shouldn't influence the conduct of this hearing," Tusk needled the PiS MP.

The local election results were a "big warning" that Kaczynski's brand of nationalist-populism was losing traction, he said.