Friday

14th Dec 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

EU-27 unimpressed by May, offer little on Brexit

  • Theresa May (l) and Angela Merkel at the EU summit: the German chancellor asked the British PM several times what she wanted to get the deal through with British MPs (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

The EU-27 leaders offered mild political assurances to British prime minister Theresa May on Thursday (13 December), but expect more clarity from her on what she needs to get the Brexit deal through the UK parliament.

The EU-27 toned down their final conclusions on Brexit after meeting with May before dinner on Thursday evening, saying the backstop, aimed at keeping open the border on the island of Ireland, would be temporary and that the EU was prepared to start talks on future relations as soon as possible.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

However, it did not offer to look into further assurances, as an earlier leaked draft had said.

"Our UK friends need to say what they want, rather than asking what we want. We would like in a few weeks for our UK friends to set out their expectations because this debate is sometimes nebulous and vague and I would like clarifications," EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters after the meeting.

May saw the 27 leaders a day after having survived a leadership challenge by her Conservative Party.

She sought to secure political, and possibly legal, assurances that the backstop arrangement, which keeps the UK in the EU's customs union until a future relationship is agreed, was provisional and temporary in nature.

May had already postponed the vote in the UK parliament on the Brexit deal once earlier this week, with Brexiteers fearing the backstop arrangement could last for decades.

According to the Brexit deal, the backstop would only kick in after the transition period at the end of 2020 if there was no agreement on the future relationship in place by then.

Sources said that during Thursday's discussions, the British prime minister failed to offer anything concrete on what would help her to get the agreement through her rebellious parliament, with German chancellor Angela Merkel interrupting her several times to ask May what she really wanted.

According to a source, May had asked for a legally binding provision that the backstop would be temporary, but EU leaders pointed out that it was already in the agreement.

In Thursday's statement, the EU-27 reiterated that the backstop was only to be used "unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement that ensures that a hard border is avoided."

May also pushed for an end-date for the backstop to be 2021, but EU leaders pointed out that the backstop cannot have a prefixed end date, because that kills its purpose - to act as a bridge between the transition and a negotiated future deal.

"You cannot put a fixed date in writing. What would happen if you have a fixed date and there is no new relationship? Then you would still have a hard border in Ireland and would still work against the Good Friday agreement," Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said after the meeting, referring to the 1998 peace deal that ended the sectarian conflict on the island of Ireland.

"This is not what the European Union was originating from, which is to prevent war in Europe. This is also a UK wish, this is a joint red line," he added.

Rutte spoke about the lack of trust in the UK that could possibly undermine future talks with Britain.

"We were all a bit struck back by the fact that this has become such a big issue in the debate in the UK parliament, and that there is so much mistrust behind it," he added, saying the backstop was not in the EU's interest either.

Sources said that despite the goodwill in the room, EU leaders were left wondering if May had a strategy on how to get the votes she needs in the British parliament.

Danish prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on his way out of the summit that the UK should have gotten a national compromise between political parties before negotiating with the EU to make sure a deal would go through the parliament.

In a sign of an increased likeliness of a no-deal Brexit, Juncker said the EU commission will publish next week further measures on preparing for the UK crashing out of the bloc.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Battered May seeks Brexit 'assurances' from EU
  2. EU rules out Brexit renegotiation, again
  3. EU court adds to knife-edge Brexit drama
  4. Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)
Battered May seeks Brexit 'assurances' from EU

Having just survived a leadership challenge 24 hours ago in London, Theresa May is back in Brussels for the EU summit in a hope of getting 'guarantees' from the EU on the Irish backstop. But could they be enough?

EU rules out Brexit renegotiation, again

EU officials have warned they will not reopen the UK withdrawal text no matter what happens on Britain's political scene. The EU summit is expected to give a statement on backstop, but no legal assurances.

EU court adds to knife-edge Brexit drama

EU judges have granted the UK the right to unilaterally stop Brexit - amid question marks on whether Tuesday's crunch vote in London will take place.

Analysis

Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)

The main points of the Brexit withdrawal deal between London and Brussels dissected. Although the EU is preparing to sign the agreement, the UK government has been rocked by resignations since its publication less than 24 hours ago.

EU rules out Brexit changes, but could help May

EU top officials and German chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU would not renegotiate the Brexit deal, but talks are underway to design a clarification that could help the British prime minister get her parliamentary majority.

May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges

The British prime minister dramatically delayed a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal at the last minute, as she faced defeat. Theresa May will now speed-tour EU capitals to try to secure further political guarantees.

Opinion

Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland

Labour MP Diana Johnson has brought a private members bill to Westminster that proposes to decriminalise abortion in the whole of the UK, which means that, if successfully passed, current provisions for Northern Ireland will also be repealed.

May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges

The British prime minister dramatically delayed a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal at the last minute, as she faced defeat. Theresa May will now speed-tour EU capitals to try to secure further political guarantees.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. EU needs election-meddling stress tests
  2. Russian and US obstruction was 'insult' to climate scientists
  3. EU-27 unimpressed by May, offer little on Brexit
  4. Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'
  5. EU summit hits asylum fatigue as deadlock continues
  6. Battered May seeks Brexit 'assurances' from EU
  7. Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland
  8. Court confirms EU illegally relaxed diesel emission rules

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us