Friday

1st Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Brexit stalemate dominates This WEEK

  • Irish PM Leo Varadkar and EU Council president Donald Tusk will meet to discuss the Irish backstop (Photo: Consilium)

By

Brexit is still on everyone's mind in Brussels, as the EU and the UK are locked in a stalemate and Britain's departure at the end of March without a deal is increasingly the likely scenario.

The secretary-general of the EU commission, Martin Selmayr and European parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt will meet British members of parliament in Brussels on Monday (4 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

MPs from the committee on exiting the EU want to see how much leverage there is to reconcile the bloc's and the UK's positions. They meet with Selmayr, who is now overseeing the no-deal preparations and is seen as a key power-broker in the EU.

British prime minister Theresa May, after British lawmakers rejected the divorce deal, is meeting with Conservative backbenchers later in the week.

They will discuss alternatives to Irish backstop, including technical solutions that the EU has warned do not exist yet to police the border on the island of Ireland.

On Wednesday (6 February) EU council president Donald Tusk will meet with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, whose country is under pressure over the issue of avoiding a hard border on the island after Brexit.

Varadkar will also meet Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU Commission president, in Brussels to discuss no-deal Brexit planning

Taxes

On Monday, the European parliament's special committee on tax evasion will hold a public hearing on Germany's Deutsche Bank which in recent years has been accused of money laundering and tax evasion. A representative of the bank will brief MEPs on the bank's policies.

The same day MEPs on the civil liberties committee will vote on a draft report on the revised Visa Information System, which will close gaps in information regarding travellers coming to the EU, and better spot overstays and illegal migrants.

In the commission on Monday, justice commissioner, Vera Jourova, will present the findings of the monitoring the code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online.

On Tuesday (5 February), Juncker will hold a working launch with his possible successor, German MEP Manfred Weber, who last year launched his campaign for the commission top job as the lead candidate for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

Still, on Tuesday, Weber's EPP will host a group conference on the rise of populism - which some critics feel the EPP has done little to hinder, by refusing to discipline its Hungarian member, prime minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz. Academics will discuss populist movements on the rise in Europe.

The budget and economic committees on Thursday (7 February) will vote on the interim report establishing the European Monetary Fund (EMF) from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), that is planned to give financial assistance to EU countries in need under economic-adjustment programmes.

The interim report suggests bringing the intergovernmental ESM under the EU's framework for better oversight.

At the end of the week, justice and interior ministers will gather in Bucharest for an informal meeting.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. UK seeks to reopen Irish deal in Brexit
  2. May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B
  3. Top EU banks guilty of multi-billion tax fraud
'Nothing's changed': EU on May's renegotiation plan

EU officials and member states reject renegotiating the agreed Brexit deal, despite the British PM's effort to change the Irish backstop. The EU also demands the UK keep paying to the EU budget even in case of a no-deal Brexit.

News in Brief

  1. Bulgaria and Russia move ahead on gas pipeline
  2. Italian economy slips into recession
  3. 30,000 Belgian children march to stop climate change
  4. Anti-immigrant Swedish party U-turn on leaving EU
  5. EU-Japan deal creates world's biggest free trade area
  6. MEPs vote down plan to weed out 'fake' political groups
  7. Six people died daily in 2018 crossing Mediterranean
  8. European Parliament votes to recognise Venezuela's Guaido

Opinion

Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland

Labour MP Diana Johnson has brought a private members bill to Westminster that proposes to decriminalise abortion in the whole of the UK, which means that, if successfully passed, current provisions for Northern Ireland will also be repealed.

May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges

The British prime minister dramatically delayed a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal at the last minute, as she faced defeat. Theresa May will now speed-tour EU capitals to try to secure further political guarantees.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  3. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us