Monday

22nd Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

Russia may attack Baltic nations after Ukraine, says Lithuania

  • Putin's six-day 'special military operation' in Ukraine is an active war that has now dragged on for almost two years, Estonia's foreign minister said (Photo: Image Bank of War in Ukraine)

By

Listen to article

Russia may launch attacks against Baltic nations and other eastern flank states if it is not stopped in Ukraine, according to Lithuania.

"If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it could continue. And then it's Baltic states who would be next," Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs, told reporters in Brussels on Monday (22 January).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Speaking ahead of a ministerial meeting that included a video conference with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba, Landsbergis said immediate efforts are needed to prepare for a possible conflict with Russia.

The statements followed earlier comments from Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, that Russia could launch attacks against Nato members within the next few years, amid an acute ammunition and funding shortage for Ukraine.

Sweden's commander-in-chief general Micael Bydén had earlier this month instructed Swedes to mentally prepare for war.

Dutch admiral and senior Nato official Rob Bauer also said on 19 January: "We have to realise it's not a given that we are in peace. And that's why [Nato forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia."

Landsbergis said preparations are needed now, saying that Ukraine is buying the rest of Europe time through spilled blood on its behalf.

He said Lithuania has since increased its defence spending to 2.7 percent of its GDP with talks underway to introduce universal conscription.

"We feel the chill of the war on our necks," he said, noting that a collective EU fund is needed to further shore up aid to Ukraine.

Latvia and Estonia on edge

Similar comments were issued by the foreign ministers of Latvia and Estonia, also on Monday.

Estonia's foreign minister Margus Tsahkna told EUobserver: "When I was [Estonian] defence minister in 2017, we used to have 100,000 troops on the other side of the Russian border ready to go if they got the order. Many of these troops were sent to Ukraine and don't exist any more, so I'm not panicking. But, of course, we know, Russia is able to prepare for the next conflict [after Ukraine] and be ready in maybe three or four years".

Latvia's foreign minister Krišjānis Karins, said: "I think we have to open up our eyes and realise that Russia will not stop its war in Ukraine".

Karins said a decision needs to be made to ensure funding for Ukraine in the long-term.

"We also have to make sure that we provide the weapons and the ammunition that they need in order to do this task," he said.

And without mentioning Hungary, he took a broad swipe at those who believe EU money is better spent elsewhere.

"If we do not help Ukraine stop Russia now. It will be only all the more expensive for us later," he said.

The comments are likely linked to a stalled disbursement of €50bn in long-term funding for Ukraine that Budapest vetoed in December, as well as funding troubles from the European Peace Facility (EPF), an off-budget instrument.

The EPF reimburses member states for weapons sent to Ukraine.

But another EU funding instrument is currently being mulled, in a proposal put forward by the EU's foreign policy branch, the European External Action Service (EEAS).

It would seek to more rapidly deliver both lethal and non-lethal equipment to Ukraine.

The overall funding shortfall warnings were echoed by Tsahkna, who also said that frozen Russian assets need to help pay for Ukraine.

Almost €200bn alone is tied up in Belgium's Euroclear, a firm that deals with cross-border securities transactions and risk management.

The European Commission had in December come forward with a proposal to use the Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine.

Talks are ongoing on how to use the extraordinary profits generated from the assets, and not the assets themselves, given the sensitivity of openly seizing assets of other countries.

For its part, Estonia is pressing for assets to be on the table. And its parliament has already passed a first reading of a draft law to use Russian frozen assets, inspired by a similar law in Canada. "This is a universal solution for everybody," said Tsahkna.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. Profits from Russian frozen assets 'could go to Ukraine'
  2. EU fails to agree on €50bn war aid for Ukraine, after Orbán veto
  3. Finland: 'External activity' caused Baltic pipeline damage
Russia loses seat on board of chemical weapons watchdog

Russia lost its seat on the board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the first time in the organisation's history — while Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania were elected to the executive council.

Opinion

Collateral damage: Ukraine's destroyed football stadiums

Many of these stadiums were constructed decades ago, renowned for their architectural magnificence or for hosting international tournaments. They held a special place in the hearts of Ukrainians and football fans worldwide.

Latest News

  1. Russia may attack Baltic nations after Ukraine, says Lithuania
  2. Two big omissions risk making EU forced-labour ban toothless
  3. Why the deafening EU silence on Taiwan election result?
  4. EU's Red Sea mission comes at a price — Somali pirates are back
  5. Suspend arms trade to Israel, campaigners told Spain
  6. Middle East, Egypt, Nato exercise in focus This WEEK
  7. A climate-denier Milei and a hypocritical EU-Mercosur pact
  8. EU to blacklist people for pro-Hamas 'incitement'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us