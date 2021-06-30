Belarus using migrants to counter-attack EU

Lithuania has become a new "eastern front-line" for irregular migration, after Belarus began "weaponising" people in its clash with the EU, Lithuania's foreign ministry has said.

The number of migrants crossing to Lithuania jumped eight-fold in the first half of this year, with 600 cases recorded last year and 412 cases in June this year alone.

Mots of them came from Iraq, but there were also increasing numbers from Syria, The Gambia, Guinea, and India, Lithuania said.

They were being brought there on flights from Baghdad and Istanbul, Lithuania noted, suggesting an orchestrated campaign.

There were nine flights from Baghdad to Minsk in the 1 to 19 June period, Lithuania said, compared to no regular flights before, and 63 flights from Istanbul (double the amount last year), Lithuanian data showed.

The developments come after the EU imposed severe sanctions on Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko earlier this year and in May, locking him out of European aviation.

And the situation is likely to keep getting worse after he threatened to stop cooperation on immigration and organised crime in June in reaction to EU economic sanctions.

Lithuania has 678-km land border with Belarus with no natural boundaries and just 38 percent of it has monitoring technology.

"Lithuanian authorities have set up a tent camp but all together accommodation facilities are very limited. Emotions and tensions in ... detention facilities are increasing, incidents are occurring," Lithuania said in a statement on Tuesday (29 June).

"The pattern used in Lithuania, if not tackled in a timely way, might be used in Estonia, Latvia, [and] Poland ... making the EU eastern border even more vulnerable," it said.

And numbers in Poland were also shooting up, according to Anatoly Kotov, a Lithuanian opposition leader living in exile in Warsaw.

Lukashenko's move recalls similar recent efforts to pressure the EU by Morocco in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and by Turkey in Greece.

The EU's border control agency, Frontex, is to send 30 extra officers to Lithuania in July to help and the European Asylum Support Office (Easo), another EU agency, is also sending a fact-finding mission.

Looking at broader trends, Easo said, also on Tuesday, that 2020 saw the lowest number of asylum applications in the EU since 2013 at just 485,000 compared to 716,000 in 2019.

But this was mostly due to the pandemic and numbers were expected to rebound, it said, while Romania (up 138 percent on 2019) and Bulgaria (up 64 percent) were already seeing sharp increases.

EU states this week agreed to upgrade Easo, which is based in Malta, renaming it the European Union Agency of Asylum and creating "a mandatory reserve pool of 500 member-state experts to be available in the case of disproportionate pressures", it said.

The move would make it more "operational" in future, its director, Nina Gregori, noted.

But the Easo accord was the only one that EU states have been able to clinch in the sensitive area of migration in recent years.