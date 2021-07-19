Monday

19th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Exclusive

EU firms up plans for Libya military mission

  • Rescued migrants on board SOS Mediterranee's Ocean Viking in July (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

The EU is firming up plans for a military mission to Libya in order to compete for influence with foreign powers there, according to a leaked paper seen by EUobserver.

Libya's peace process required "large-scale disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) of combatants as well as a fundamental security sector reform (SSR)," the internal paper from the EU foreign service, dated 1 July, said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"In this context, an EU military CSDP [Common Security and Defence Policy] engagement should ... be considered in order not to leave the entire field of activity in the military domain to third states," it added.

"In the long term and when conditions allow, a military CSDP engagement with a mandate to support the SSR process in the military domain [should] be considered," it said.

It did not name the third states in what it called the "competitive situation" in Libya.

But Chad, Egypt, Jordan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates have all become involved in Libya's civil war.

And the EU paper did allude to Turkey, when it said one "third country" had "continued denial of inspections" of suspected arms shipments to Libya in violation of a UN embargo.

The same country "maintains a strong military presence in Libya and provides training to selected armed forces in western Libya", especially Libya's coastguard and navy, it noted, after Turkey sent troops to Libya last year.

And Turkey's defence ministry has been tweeting about interception of migrants off Libya's coast, prompting fears that Ankara may gain further leverage over the EU by taking control of the central Mediterranean migration route as well as the Greek one it already controlled.

The EU report painted a worrying picture of Libya, saying there were still "many" foreign fighters there and that oil, arms, and human trafficking was going on unabated.

An EU naval mission, Irini, is trying to curb smuggling and gather intelligence.

And the EU is hoping to compete with Turkish influence among Libya's naval authorities by giving gifts with strings attached.

"The provision of equipment [by Irini to the Libyan coast guard] should be linked to the acceptance of associated [EU] training by the Libyan authorities," the leaked EU report said.

Libya has a long Mediterranean Sea coast from where thousands of migrants try to cross to the EU each year.

It also has a vast desert border in the south controlled by tribesmen, militias, and traffickers with links to jihadist groups, creating security risks for Europe.

But "Libyan authorities have expressed a need for EU support on Libya's borders, including in the south," the EU paper said.

"Should the Libyan authorities agree, this may open the possibility of obtaining overflight rights for EU aerial surveillance assets over Libyan territory," in the southern desert, it added.

France echoes EU

Member states' ambassadors were due to have discussed the report in the past two weeks, but the EU foreign service did not say if they took its proposals further.

For his part, French foreign minister Jean Yves Le Drian echoed the leaked EU memo in a speech at the United Nations Security Council in New York on Thursday (15 July).

"It is time to implement a progressive, symmetrical, and sequenced timetable for the departure of foreign elements from both sides," Le Drian said.

"The European Union, Italy, and France are ready to do more to support the training and equipment of the Libyan coast guard," he said.

But for all Le Drian's concern "for the Libyan people [who] are aspiring to live in a safe, united, and sovereign country", France has complicated the peace process by giving dogged military support to a Libyan warlord, Khalifa Haftar, who has tried to conquer Tripoli from Libya's UN and EU-recognised government.

"France, it seems, unconditionally supports Haftar, which fundamentally contradicts the logic of the UN-led process," Moncef Kartas, a former UN weapons inspector, previously told EUobserver.

People in need

The EUMC, an advisory body to EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell, also said in the leaked paper Europe must abide by "international human rights law, international refugee law and ... the law of the sea," in all it did, while taking special care of vulnerable women.

But for all its concern over people in distress, the EU push to train and equip Libya's naval masters might well set alarm bells ringing on that front.

The Libyan coast guard and navy have intercepted some 16,000 people trying to flee through the central Mediterranean so far this year.

Many are sent to government and militia-run detention centres.

EUobserver recently spoke to survivors of the Libya-EU route when it joined a rescue-ship, the Ocean Viking, operated by French NGO SOS Mediterranee, in waters between Libya and Italy and Malta.

And their stories of abuse in Libyan camps were corroborated in a new report by international NGO Amnesty International, which also said prisoners in Libyan detention centres were subjected to "torture, sexual violence, forced labour."

"Libyan authorities have rewarded those reasonably suspected of committing such violations with positions of power and higher ranks," Amnesty International said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking
  2. Exposed: French complicity in Yemen and Libya
  3. Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece
  4. EU mulls using new 'peace' fund to help Libyan coast guard

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

The final round of food distribution will be on Friday, possibly leaving the 572 people rescued by the Ocean Viking without sustenance, as tensions begin to rise. Of those rescued, 183 are minors, including 41 aged 15 or younger.

Investigation

Exposed: French complicity in Yemen and Libya

French defence companies are providing training to Saudis on weapons that France's own military intelligence says puts almost 500,000 people in Yemen at risk. Meanwhile, new evidence has emerged of the French-built Mirage fighter jet being used in Libya.

Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece

A group of Syrians fleeing their country say that Greece has become too dangerous and expensive as an option to enter the EU, in order to claim asylum. They have instead opted for Libya and the highly-risky Mediterranean sea-crossing.

EU urges Cuba to let people protest

The Cuban government should listen to its people's grievances instead of reacting with a crackdown on the biggest demonstrations there in 30 years.

News in Brief

  1. PM in self-isolation as England lifts all restrictions
  2. EU asks to have flag at Olympic Games opening ceremony
  3. Hungarian journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware
  4. Turkey slams EU court ruling on headscarf ban
  5. Merkel pledges swift aid after 'terrifying' floods
  6. US diplomats in Vienna struck by 'Havana Syndrome'
  7. Belgium takes home ex-IS women and children
  8. Merkel voices emotion for flooding victims

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. 'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike
  2. Why the EU delay on supply chains? Corporate lobbying
  3. Recovery and rule of law are back This WEEK
  4. EU to plant three billion trees by 2030 under new forestry plan
  5. EU firms up plans for Libya military mission
  6. EU court gives green light to headscarf bans
  7. EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026
  8. Frontex chief accused of possible rights 'cover up'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us