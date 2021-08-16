Monday

16th Aug 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU countries evacuate Kabul amid chaos, panic

  • Western countries are evacuating as Kabul airport remains the only way out of now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan (Photo: defense.gov)

By

European countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens and Afghan staff from Kabul on Sunday and Monday (16 August) as US troops kept the Afghan capital's airport open - the only way out of the country that has been taken over by Taliban extremists in lightning speed.

Scores of fearful Afghan families rushed to the airport on Sunday evening in the hope of catching a flight out as the Taliban entered the city, while the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On Monday morning, US troops fired into the air on the airport tarmac in an effort to control the crowd that was storming planes in the hope of getting out. Reportedly three people were killed at the airport.

Around 6,000 US troops have been transported back to Afghanistan to secure the way out via the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The EU has also been trying to find a solution for its Afghan staff facing possible reprisals. The EU cannot give out visas, so it was seeking to convince its 27 member states to offer the Afghan staff and helpers visas.

"The matter is extremely urgent, we take it very seriously and continue to work hard, together with EU member states, on implementing rapid solutions for them and ensuring their safety," an EU spokesman was quoted as saying by AFP.

Germany, France, and the Netherlands were among countries moving diplomatic staff to the airport ahead of evacuations and to help their own nationals and Afghans to find a way out. Paris has also set up a mission at the airport.

Britain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Spain have announced the evacuation of embassy personnel.

Denmark, Norway, and Finland are temporarily shutting their Kabul embassies.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš said on Sunday that a plane carrying 46 Czechs and local colleagues, and their families, had left Kabul and was headed for Prague.

Spain was planning to send two planes to Dubai on Monday as part of evacuating embassy staff and Afghan workers and their families, as well as EU personnel.

"We will support the EU and its foreign service for an orderly departure of European and local personnel. We will not leave anyone behind," said Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also said Kyiv was helping EU countries with evacuations.

Albania and Kosovo both said Sunday they had accepted a request from Washington to temporarily bring in Afghan refugees, Reuters reported.

While the US has shut down its embassy, lowering its flag at the diplomatic mission, Russia said it did not plan to evacuate its embassy in Kabul.

EU on mute

For their part, top EU officials remained silent, as the Taliban took full control of the country after 20 years of Nato and Western presence.

European Council president Charles Michel tweeted that he was in close contact with Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.

"Security of EU citizens, staff and their families is priority in short term," he added. "Equally clear that many lessons will need to be drawn," he said without any details.

EU ambassadors dealing with foreign and security issues will hold a video conference on Monday afternoon on the developments.

Around 60 countries issued a statement on Sunday calling for "all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country."

The statement was signed by 25 EU countries, except for Hungary and Bulgaria.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. UK and US troops to help evacuate staff from Afghanistan
  2. Germany and Netherlands halt returns of Afghans
  3. Six EU states want migrant returns to war-torn Afghanistan
  4. Biden's withdrawal and Afghan migration to EU
Germany and Netherlands halt returns of Afghans

Last week, six EU countries, including Germany, and the Netherlands, said forced returns must continue despite violence in Afghanistan. Now they have changed their mind. Belgian Greens are also criticising the decision.

Opinion

Biden's withdrawal and Afghan migration to EU

Afghans in 2020 constituted the second-largest group of asylum seekers arriving in Europe - outlining the necessity to accelerate the reform of the EU migration regime to avoid another crisis.

News in Brief

  1. Brussels at lowest vaccination level of Western European capitals
  2. Gordon Brown hits out at EU's 'neocolonial Covid approach'
  3. Lithuanian migrant crisis enters new phase, as influx ceases
  4. Canadian prime minister Trudeau calls snap election
  5. Thousands march in Bucharest LGBTI pride parade
  6. Italy arrests two Sicilian sheep farmers for lighting wildfires
  7. More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans
  8. US news channel threatens legal action over Polish media law

Opinion

Brexit: what is the 'Lugano Convention' and does it matter?

After Brexit, the UK ceased to be a member of the Lugano Convention, an international treaty which governs cross-border civil and commercial legal disputes. In May, the European Commission published an opinion calling for the UK's re-application to be rejected.

Column

Values? EU leaders must 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee'

Neither Commission nor EU leaders have reacted to the Austrian government's amorphous fight against "political Islam". Their silence is deafening over French president Emmanuel Macron's controversial draft 'separatism' bill. Or Social Democrat-led Denmark's legislation relocating asylum seekers to third countries.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Romania: Instead of a free jab, they buy fake certificates
  2. EU countries evacuate Kabul amid chaos, panic
  3. Israel and Poland expel diplomats in Holocaust dispute
  4. UK and US troops to help evacuate staff from Afghanistan
  5. What should Zelensky and Biden discuss in their summit?
  6. France braced for 'anti-vax, anti-science, anti-state' protests
  7. Poland offends US and Israel with media and Holocaust laws
  8. What Libya can learn from the Baltic states' constitutions

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us