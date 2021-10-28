Thursday

28th Oct 2021

EU says No to patent-free vaccines for Africa

  • Almost 70 foreign ministers held talk for two days in Kigali (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU countries blocked mention of waiving vaccine patents to help fight the pandemic at a meeting in Africa, overshadowed by the Sudan coup.

There was a "need to conclude discussions on how the World Trade Organisation (WTO) can support the ramping up of manufacturing, the equitable distribution of Covid-19 related health products and the transfer of technologies", 68 EU and African foreign ministers said in a joint communiqué on Wednesday (27 October) after a two-day meeting in Kigali.

  • EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

"We agreed on the importance of ... equitable access to vaccines, medical treatments and health technologies," EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell also told press.

"We recognised, everybody does, that there is an unbearable vaccination gap that has to be closed ... between Africa and Europe," he added.

And the problem was "not only a moral duty", Borrell noted, given scientific warnings that new Covid variants could develop in Africa, where just 5 percent of people have been inoculated, and bounce back to Europe.

But for its part, the African Union (AU) had wanted a much higher level of ambition.

It had called for EU backing for "a targeted and time-limited Trips Waiver" at an upcoming WTO meeting in November in earlier drafts of the communiqué, seen by EUobserver.

Trips stands for "trade-related aspects of intellectual-property rights".

EU states had also pencilled in support for measures "including ... trade-related aspects of intellectual property" in earlier drafts.

The EU-AU meeting did see German firm BionNTech sign a memo with the Rwandan government to cash-in on the pandemic by building a vaccine-production plant in Rwanda next year.

But all talk of patent waivers was cut from the political declaration due to lobbying by EU states with strong ties to pharmaceutical firms, such as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands, according to the Geneva-based medical charity Médecins sans frontières.

"The EU urgently needs to change its approach to Covid-19 vaccines ... the EU must fulfil pledges for donations and support the Trips waiver," Caritas, a Roman Catholic charity group, said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the AU had also wanted EU states to recognise vaccine-certificates for all jabs, including an Indian one, approved by the World Health Organisation.

But the EU agreed only to voice support for "ongoing efforts" for "reciprocal recognition".

The Kigali talks were held in the shadow of a military coup in Sudan, which saw the AU suspend its membership and "strongly condemn the seizure of power".

The joint communiqué did not mention the coup, or any other African conflicts, such as the one raging in Ethiopia.

Borrell explained this was because "our friends from the African Union were [still] discussing [their reaction to Sudan] and I must obviously respect these procedures".

But he added: "The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition and the legitimate request of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development".

In other areas, the Kigali communiqué pointed to tension on migration and on women's rights.

EU and AU states promised to take back rejected asylum seekers or economic migrants from each other's territories, but "Eritrea disassociated itself" from the pledge.

An earlier draft had also spoken of protecting "sexual and reproductive health and rights" in Africa, but the final declaration redacted this line.

Despite the disappointment on vaccine patents, AU countries did score a minor win on art-looting, however.

"Ministers shall ... encourage mutual undertaking for the restitution of cultural assets," the Kigali communiqué said in line with AU proposals.

The same day in the UK, Jesus College in Cambridge agreed to give back a bronze cockerel looted by the father of an alumnus from the Kingdom of Benin more than 100 years ago.

The Quai Branly museum in Paris also agreed to give back Benin 26 artefacts stolen in 1892.

Some 90 percent of Africa's art treasures are in Europe, according to French art historians cited by Reuters, including 70,000 objects in Quai Branly and tens of thousands more in the British Museum.

