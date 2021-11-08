Belgians urged to work from home as EU infections soar

Belgium has urged people to start working from home once again from Monday due to surging Covid infections, as Europe grapples with the pandemic's fourth wave.

"We have to implement measures ... especially tele-working, from Monday (8 November)," Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on local radio show de Ochtend on Friday.

"We must act now … if this surge continues we will exceed the critical number of 500 people in intensive care, by all accounts a terrible scenario," he added.

"We underestimated the infectiousness of the Delta variant [of Covid]," he also said, citing figures of 1,900 Covid patients in Belgian hospitals, 360 of whom were already in intensive care.

"We must lift the number of close contacts," Vandenbroucke said.

Austria and Greece have also imposed new restrictions on people refusing to get the jab.

Unvaccinated people were banned from cafes, cinemas, restaurants and hairdressers in Austria from Monday onward, as infections approach the record set a year ago.

The country reported 9,943 new infections within a 24 hour period on Saturday, surpassing the previous worst day of 13 November 2020, when 9,586 cases were recorded.

"The evolution is exceptional and the occupancies of intensive-care beds are increasing significantly faster than we had expected," conservative chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday.

For its part, Latvia, which already reimposed a lockdown in autumn, last week passed a new law saying businesses could fire or force to work from home people who refused to get vaccinated.

But Austria did not go as far as that, saying waiters, for instance, could keep working without inoculation.

"One is a leisure activity undertaken voluntarily. No one forces me to go to the cinema or the restaurant. The other is my place of work," Schallenberg said.

Greek rules forcing unvaccinated people to stay out of shops unless they had proof of a negative test result from Saturday onward caused karma queues in Athens, Reuters reported.

Unvaccinated Greeks are also required to present a negative test once a week to get to their workplace.

The German health minister, Jens Spahn, also said Friday that vaccinated people should take a booster shot six months after their first two jabs.

"This should become the norm, not the exception," he said.

"Anyone who thinks they are young and invulnerable should talk to intensive care staff," he added, addressing vaccine-scepticism among young people.

But two regional leaders warned Germany was also heading for a new lockdown.

Germany reported 37,120 new coronavirus cases on Friday, breaking previous records since the start of the pandemic.

The premier of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, said the last 2,500 or so free intensive-care beds in the country would soon be used up.

"If we take too much time now, it will end in a lockdown like last year," Michael Kretschmer, the leader of Saxony region, told Deutschlandfunk radio.

In Croatia, where infections also broke records on Friday, public gatherings were limited from 100 to 50 people from this weekend.

"If the number of infections continue rising ... we will also introduce digital certificates for entering bars, restaurants or fitness centres," interior minister Davor Bozinovic said.

The effectiveness of vaccines was waning over time and people needed top-up jabs, Maltese health minister Chris Fearne said this weekend.

"A booster shot will be offered to everyone aged over 12," he added.