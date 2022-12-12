Monday

12th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Exclusive

Next EU sanctions to strike at Russia's pro-war media

  • EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

Upcoming EU sanctions will strike at Russia's media bullhorn, while shedding light on the horrors behind the propaganda facade.

Draft new EU blacklists of 144 individuals include popular Russian TV presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Evgenievna Kim, singer Grigory Lepservidze, and writers Dmitry Puchkov, Nikita Mikhalov, and Sergey Mikheev.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Korchevnikiov, for instance, posts comments on social media that "associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil," the EU sanctions documents, seen by EUobserver, said.

Mikheev speaks of "the purported necessity of 'denazification' and 'demilitarisation' of Ukraine" and promotes "the Russkiy Mir [Russian world] ideology", they added, referring to a Kremlin conceit of a clash of civilisations between Eurasia and the West.

The EU aims to slap asset-freezes and visa bans on four members of the Kovalchuk family, which owns media and social media firms, and which hob-nobs with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

One of them, Tatyana Kovalchuk, is "Russia's third-richest woman with a net worth of $600m [€569m]" and co-owns the Igora ski resort near St Petersburg in Russia "where Putin's daughter celebrated her wedding", the EU documents said.

Five business executives from the Russian Ren TV and TV-Novosti firms are also to be held accountable.

The VGTRK and National Media Group state-media holding companies, state broadcaster ANO TV-Novosti, and the Strategic Culture Foundation in Moscow, which the EU describes as a front for Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, are to have their EU assets frozen.

And three Russian channels — NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, and REN TV — are to have their broadcasting licences revoked in EU countries.

The listed Russian media were guilty of "gravely distorting and manipulating facts" in order to justify war against Ukraine and destabilise EU countries, constituting "a significant and direct threat to the Union's public order and security," the documents said.

The ninth round of EU sanctions comes amid Russia's air bombardment of Ukraine's heating and water supplies in the onset of freezing winter.

They include two daughters and a cousin of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov and dozens of minor government ministers, MPs, senators, regional governors, military officers, and officials.

They also include economic measures — an embargo on investment in Russia's mining sector, a ban on sale of dual-use technology to 169 Russian companies, and an asset-freeze on the Credit Bank of Moscow and Dalnevostochny Bank.

The ninth round comes on top of a previous sanctions pile of gas-price caps, oil embargoes, and more than 1,200 blacklisted individuals — a 'Who's Who' of Russia's political, military, and business chiefs as well as media darlings, covering Putin himself and his closest relatives.

Details of the new sanctions are still subject to change, pending talks by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (12 December).

"I thought this morning we were able to say 'green light' — maybe by the end of the day, but there are still some questions that need to be agreed," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

Previous haggling by EU states has seen some big fish, such as Russia's patriarch Kirill and state diamond firm Alrosa, get off the hook.

Meanwhile, the small targets of the new proposals "shows that the further we go in the sanctions process, the harder it is to take brave steps," an EU diplomat said.

"The process has a completely different dynamic than in the first months of full-scale war," he said, referring to creeping sanctions fatigue in some member sates.

But being banned from visiting Europe still made "an impression" on Putin's "gangsters, relatives, and mistresses", the EU diplomat added.

Little people, serious crimes

And even if they target little people, the upcoming EU sanctions will put on record in the EU's Official Gazette some of the crimes that Putin's propaganda campaign both fuels and tries to conceal.

The new blacklists include four commanders of irregular Russian brigades — Viktor Anosov, Denis Gariyev, Yan Petrovskiy, and Stanislav Vorobyev.

Vorobyev is head of the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), which the EU calls "a white-supremacist paramilitary organisation that is actively fighting in Ukraine on behalf of the Russian government" and "promoting ethnic Russian nationalism whilst seeking to fuel white-supremacy extremism in the West".

Gariyev runs RIM's paramilitary wing, the Russian Imperial Legion, which has also "provided paramilitary-style training to white supremacists in the European Union".

Anosov is a leader of the Union of Donbas Volunteers and is personally "responsible for the torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners," the EU document said.

And Petrovskiy runs the Task Force Rusich paramilitary and mercenary group, members of whose forces in an incident in 2015 "were accused of, and filmed, committing atrocities against deceased and captured Ukrainian soldiers," the EU added.

The EU sanctions will also put on record that Russia is stealing Ukrainian children as part of its campaign to terrorise as well as freeze Ukraine.

It names four Russian officials who were, ironically, in charge of child protection, but who corroborated with a Kremlin campaign of "illegal transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and their adoption by Russian families," the EU documents said.

One of them, Larisa Falkovskaya, in charge of "protection of children's rights" in the Russian ministry of education, personally expedited "illegal adoption of over 2,000 Ukrainian orphans", the EU said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia
  2. EU: Russian assets to be returned in case of peace treaty
  3. MEPs formally declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
  4. Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties

Opinion

Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia

Vladimir Putin himself is somewhat suspicious of Serbia's leader, as are most who deal with the opaque Aleksandar Vucic. The Russian president has preferred to keep his Serbian counterpart compliant, via a tight rein of annually-reviewed gas pricing.

Opinion

Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties

In the short term, limiting RT and Sputnik's ability to spread disinformation about the appalling human cost of the war in Ukraine may appear a timely and proportionate response. In the long run, questions remain over their wisdom and effectiveness.

EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal

European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili has had her tasks suspended but retains her seat until a formal vote is taken. The move follows allegations of corruption as well as a spate of arrests by the Belgian police, involving €600,000 cash.

EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal

European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili has had her tasks suspended but retains her seat until a formal vote is taken. The move follows allegations of corruption as well as a spate of arrests by the Belgian police, involving €600,000 cash.

Opinion

A plea to the EU from inside Tehran's Evin jail

As a result of my peaceful civil activism, I have been arrested 13 times, undergone five trials, and been sentenced to 34 years of imprisonment and 154 lashes in total. I am currently in Evrin prison, without the slightest regret.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  5. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  6. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Latest News

  1. Next EU sanctions to strike at Russia's pro-war media
  2. Pre-Xmas EU summit push on This WEEK
  3. EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal
  4. EU Commission silent on Greek spyware sale to Madagascar
  5. A plea to the EU from inside Tehran's Evin jail
  6. EU lets Croatia into Schengen, keeps Bulgaria and Romania out
  7. Energy crisis costs thousands of EU jobs, but industrial output stable
  8. Illegal pushbacks happening daily in Croatia, says NGO

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us