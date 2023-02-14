Tuesday

14th Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time

  • EU ministers of finance and economy updated the list to add British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Marshall Islands, and Russia (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

The so-called EU tax-haven blacklist was updated on Tuesday (14 February) by EU ministers of finance and economy to add British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Marshall Islands, and Russia.

"The inclusion of Russia to the tax blacklist shows the EU is able to take strong decisions when the political context is right," said Ernest Urtasun, Green MEP and coordinator in the economic and monetary affairs committee.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

President Vladimir Putin had failed to resolve Russia's "harmful" preferential tax regime for international holding companies, according to the rationale for listing.

But while Russia has been added to the blacklist, Qatar has gained more time to adapt to international standards.

Although the EU Commission had pushed for the inclusion of Qatar, EU finance ministers decided to leave it out.

The council has granted the Gulf state an extension until 31 March 2023 to bring its legislation into line with international fair taxation standards.

The justification? Qatar "faced constitutional reform constraints and demonstrated tangible progress in 2022", says the conclusions.

Urtusan was blunt on this point. "The fact that Qatar has remained on the grey list, as a result of pressure from certain large member states, demonstrates just how politicised the list is", he commented.

In the midst of the Qatargate scandal engulfing the European Parliament, Urtasun also called on the ministers of the EU-27: "The Council must be brave, proactive, and diligent in its approach to putting countries on the blacklist and not only act when the political climate allows it".

The 'joke list'?

For Oxfam EU's tax expert, Chiara Putaturo, the document was a "joke list".

She sees the update as a missed opportunity to put an end to tax havens once and for all and to tackle the inequality between the super-rich and ordinary people.

Putaturo does not think it is a bad tool — just that it should be more coherent and effective, and not used for "political gains", she told EUobserver.

In overview, four countries have entered the blacklist, and four have left the grey list—composed of those that have responded to the EU with sufficient commitments to tax reforms.

North Macedonia, Barbados, Jamaica, and Uruguay can already be removed from the document "as they successfully fulfilled their commitments," in the words of the Swedish ministry of finance, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

Following the changes, the uncooperative tax regimes blacklist now contains 16 jurisdictions, including Fiji, Panama, and the Bahamas.

Bahamas is staying on as it "facilitates offshore structures and arrangements aimed at attracting profits without real economic substance," the Council said.

Yet the list does not include others like the Cayman Islands, despite its zero corporate tax regimes, the Oxfam EU's tax expert commented.

Putaturo also drew attention to some EU countries, like Luxembourg -"one of the most harmful tax havens in the world"- or Malta, who did not comply with the transparency criteria needed, she explained.

Since 2020, the list has been updated twice a year and aims to promote an international framework that prevents tax-base erosion and profit shifting, and promotes transparency and fair taxation.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU adding Bahamas to tax-haven blacklist
  2. European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens
  3. Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem
EU adding Bahamas to tax-haven blacklist

The EU is adding Anguilla, the Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos Islands to its blacklist of tax-havens, in what some have called a "fig-leaf" exercise.

European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens

The research estimates that a 25-percent minimum tax rate (the lowest current rate within the seven largest world economies) would net member states an extra €10-13bn a year in tax revenue.

Opinion

Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem

We live in an age when the financial sector is becoming increasingly detached from the productive sectors, which is also one of the main reasons for the financial crises that have repeatedly shaken our societies.

Kosovars grow weary of EU's privatised visa regime

Most EU countries have outsourced visa-application processing for Kosovars to private companies. The results are long queues, expensive fees, loss of clarity over where personal data ends up — and often not even a visa.

Opinion

EU buries head deeper in sand over Israel's apartheid

While every European diplomat knows that a return to the "status quo" means maintaining the daily oppression, humiliation and anguish that comes with living under apartheid, the EU continues to acquiesce to a situation that gets worse by the day.

Latest News

  1. 'Crunch time' for EU's debt and deficit debate
  2. Why are rightwing MEPs now going after NGOs?
  3. Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time
  4. What Europe can learn from Jacinda Ardern's leadership
  5. EU's new definition of 'green' hydrogen adds fossil loopholes
  6. Kosovars grow weary of EU's privatised visa regime
  7. New EU sanctions on tech still being found in Russian weapons in Ukraine
  8. 'Defenceless' Moldova unveils Russian coup plot

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us