Monday

7th Aug 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Remote Atlantic Ocean rock could host migrants, UK says

  • Ascension Island is thousands of kilometres away from Europe (Photo: Warren Evans)

By

Listen to article

The UK is threatening to deport irregular migrants to Ascension Island if its plan to send people to Rwanda fails, amid another lethal shipwreck in the Mediterranean.

British officials briefed national press anonymously on the Ascension Island idea on Sunday (6 August).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"It's pragmatic to consider all options and it makes sense to draw up proposals to stop the boats that could work alongside our Rwanda policy," a "senior government source" told The Sunday Times.

"We're still confident that our Rwanda scheme is lawful, but having alternative proposals on the table would provide us with a back-up if we're frustrated legally," the source said.

"All options were on the table", British home secretary Suella Braverman also told the Mail on Sunday.

Ascension Island is part of the Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha British overseas territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The volcanic outcrop is just 88 km squared and located 6,000 km away from Europe.

Braverman had planned to start deporting people to Rwanda on flights in January to act as a deterrent.

But this was ruled illegal by the Court of Appeal in June due to deficiencies in Rwanda's asylum system, with a final verdict due by the Supreme Court in late autumn.

Other "Plan B" locations alongside Ascension Island included Alderney in the Channel islands, a British military base in Cyprus, Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, and Morocco, the Sunday Times reported.

Niger had been on the list, but a coup in Niamey in July now threatened to see military intervention by neighbouring states, making the region a source of even higher numbers of refugees.

The Falkland Islands had also been considered, but were deemed too sensitive due to the 1982 Falklands War between Britain and Argentina.

And British officials cited Australia's policy of processing asylum claims on Nauru in the South Pacific as a model for their far-flung schemes.

The Rwanda Plan A has been pasted by human-rights groups as demonisation of vulnerable people by Britain's ruling Conservative Party, which trails in polls ahead of elections in 2024.

About 15,000 people have crossed to the UK on small boats from France so far this year, down 15 percent on the same period in 2022.

But arrivals to Europe are on the rise, via dangerous Mediterranean crossings and Turkey.

Over 127,300 people came in the first seven months of this year compared to 189,600 in all of last year, according to the International Organisation for Migration, a UN limb.

More than 2,330 people lost their lives or went missing, compared to 2,965 in 2022.

Another woman and child died and 30 were still missing after two boats capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday, Italian authorities said.

The coastguard saved 57 people so far.

They also airlifted 34 others, including two pregnant women and a child, who had been clinging to a cliff face on Lampedusa since Friday following a previous shipwreck.

Unwelcoming mood

The right-wing government of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has been accused of complicating rescues by forcing charity ships to disembark at far-away ports, echoing the UK approach.

And migration is likely to feature heavily in the European Parliament elections next year, just as in post-Brexit Britain.

Germany's far-right AfD party declared the EU a "failed project" and promised to crack down on migrants in its programme for next June's vote, unveiled on Sunday.

It called for the EU to reform as a "federation of European nations" that protected "different identities" in Europe.

It also spoke of a "Europe of fatherlands, a European community of sovereign, democratic states".

The AfD is poles apart from the old German spirit under former conservative chancellor Angela Merkel, who welcomed refugees in 2015.

But the far-right party is now polling at 19 to 22 percent, making it the second strongest political force in the EU's largest member state.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. 'The boats will not stop', as migrants try to escape Tunisia violence
  2. Depriving migrants of food is policy in an EU member state — Greece
  3. Russian flags waved as putsch topples Niger leader

Column

What's the point of the OSCE if everyone just ignores it?

The governments that spend all that money on the OSCE? They shrugged and sent congratulatory telegrams to Turkey's president Erdoğan regardless. Same in Poland: twice the OSCE found its elections violated international norms for democratic elections. Reaction? Zero.

Latest News

  1. Remote Atlantic Ocean rock could host migrants, UK says
  2. Mycelium food and EU regulation
  3. Alt-Protein: Eating away climate change?
  4. How law encourages exploitation of migrant workers
  5. Germany slashes digitisation budget by 99 percent
  6. EU human rights court silent on detained minority in Turkey
  7. Sweden braces for fresh Koran burning
  8. EU confirms watering-down of new corporate reporting rules

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us