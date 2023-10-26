Friday

27th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Estonia's Kallas belittles Orbán for Putin handshake

  • Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas shamed the two overtly pro-Russian leaders in the EU summit on Thursday (26 October) — Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Slovakia's Robert Fico.

Kallas especially needled Orbán over last week's handshake photo-op with Russian president Vladimir Putin in China.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (l) greeting EU Council president Charles Michel inside the summit chamber (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

"He [Putin] is a war criminal — he started this war of aggression against a sovereign country [Ukraine], he's deported children, an arrest warrant [against Putin] has been given by the ICC [International Criminal Court]. I wouldn't want to be in the same picture as such a guy," Kallas said.

"This is benefiting the Kremlin not the European Union," she added, noting how Russian propaganda uses Orbán to crow about EU divisions.

Orbán is also vetoing EU financial aid to Ukraine and is a long-standing critic of EU sanctions on Russia.

But he said on Thursday his Putin meeting was meant to be a peace effort.

"We keep open all communication lines with the Russians ... we're proud to do it. We're the ones speaking on behalf of peace," he said.

"The spirit of Europe is with me," he claimed.

He was joined in Brussels by Slovakia's newly-elected prime minister Robert Fico, who didn't speak to media going into the summit.

But Fico confirmed in Bratislava earlier the same day that he was halting bilateral assistance to Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine is not ours", he reportedly said.

"I won't vote for any sanctions against Russia unless we have analysis of their impact on Slovakia on the table," he added.

The Latvian, Lithuanian, and Luxembourg leaders also attacked Orbán on Thursday.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda said it was "really strange" to "flirt" with Putin's regime.

Luxembourg's prime minister, Xavier Bettel, added: "It's showing the middle finger to a country [Ukraine] that suffers daily under Russian missiles."

But Kallas also said that both Orbán and Fico were braver when they spoke to media than when they spoke to their EU peers behind closed doors.

"As long as they say the wrong things and do the right things, I think we are fine," she said.

"He [Orbán] has been critical of supporting Ukraine, but he has been part of it," she added, referring to the fact he agreed to 11 rounds of Russia sanctions already.

And cameras showed Orbán and Fico mingling with their fellow leaders with smiles and hugs in the summit chamber, as if to prove Kallas' point.

Orbán's veto on Ukraine funding is also close to coming to an end after Ukraine agreed to de-blacklist a Hungarian bank despite its business ties with Moscow.

"We are waiting for the Ukraine delegation to come to Budapest to discuss that — we're ready to make a deal," Orbán said on Thursday.

The summit is to focus on calling for a "humanitarian pause" in the Gaza war, while reminding Russia that EU support for Ukraine remains steadfast.

Meanwhile, if Orbán gained an ally on Russia in Fico, he's losing one on his other favourite topics — migration and euroscepticism.

Lame duck

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki continued to rail on Thursday against EU migration quotas and imputed EU machinations to control everything in Poland — what Polish people eat, their income tax, what kind of car they drive, how their children are educated, and how to manage Polish forests.

"It's blackmail," he said, after the EU withheld funds from Poland due to his government's anti-democratic ways — just as it froze money for Hungary.

But Morawiecki is a lame duck after his ruling party lost its majority in elections earlier this month, paving the way for a new pro-EU government to take power by the end of the year.

The other populist in the room, Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni, also railed against migration but is, like Morawiecki, staunchly anti-Putin.

And most leaders' comments on Russia indicated that Orbán and Fico were alone in their views.

"We are all together behind Ukraine and its defence of its territorial integrity and national sovereignty," said Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez, whose country is chairing the EU until the end of the year.

The EU aside, Orbán has dragged his heels on ratifying Sweden's Nato accession.

But this problem is also expected to melt away after Turkey, the only other Nato ally still to ratify, started the process last week, leaving Orbán on his own against the 30 other Nato chiefs.

"I have respect for all Nato countries that will make their own decision. That concerns Turkey as well as Hungary," Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said in Brussels.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?
  2. Slovak's 'illiberal' Fico victory boosts Orbán, but faces checks
  3. Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career

Opinion

Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?

Viktor Orbán decided to travel to Beijing and to offer his services to the Russian dictator. In doing so, he not only broke the bond of mutual trust which underlies the functioning of the EU, but also endangered its integrity.

Analysis

Slovak's 'illiberal' Fico victory boosts Orbán, but faces checks

Fico has the potential to shift Slovakia from the West and jeopardise the EU unity in its stance against Russia's Ukraine war. His victory could also have a domino effect in central Europe and empower of other far-right, populist movements.

EU confirms plans for Russia-diamonds ban

The EU has confirmed it is going to strike Russia's diamond industry in upcoming sanctions, spelling trouble for mining giant Alrosa and dozens of other companies.

Latest News

  1. EU confirms plans for Russia-diamonds ban
  2. Spanish plan to cut working week to 38.5 hours in 2024
  3. Germany's new 'left' party — AfD-killer or personality cult?
  4. EU 'green mining' grants went to firms linked to environmental abuses
  5. Summit: few countries willing to pay for bigger EU budget
  6. EU backs Israel-Palestine peace summit, Spain solo on ceasefire
  7. Estonia's Kallas belittles Orbán for Putin handshake
  8. EU's Global Gateway meeting slammed as 'business as usual'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  5. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us