Mr Farage has not shied away from controversy in the past (Photo: European Parliament)

Farage sanctioned after refusing to apologise for Van Rompuy insults

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Nigel Farage, the parliamentary head of the eurosceptic United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip), has been sanctioned by the European Parliament after refusing to apologise for statements he made in plenary last week.

Following a speech by Herman Van Rompuy in the EU legislature, Mr Farage told the president of the European Council that he had "the charisma of a damp rag" and the appearance of a "low-grade bank clerk," visibly hurting the Belgian politician. He also called Belgium a "n...

