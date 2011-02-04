Belgium: Egypt revolution is 'test' for Ashton

Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme has said that events in Egypt are a "true test" for the EU's new diplomatic service in remarks to press ahead of an EU summit on Friday (4 February).

Asked by media outside the main EU Council building in Brussels if EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton can be trusted to take the lead on EU-Egypt diplomacy, Mr Leterme said: "This is a true test. One should give Madame Ashton the political space so that she can react in the name of the...