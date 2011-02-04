Ad
euobserver
Mr Leterme sees Egypt as the ultimate test of EU diplomacy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Belgium: Egypt revolution is 'test' for Ashton

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme has said that events in Egypt are a "true test" for the EU's new diplomatic service in remarks to press ahead of an EU summit on Friday (4 February).

Asked by media outside the main EU Council building in Brussels if EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton can be trusted to take the lead on EU-Egypt diplomacy, Mr Leterme said: "This is a true test. One should give Madame Ashton the political space so that she can react in the name of the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Leterme sees Egypt as the ultimate test of EU diplomacy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections