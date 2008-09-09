EU troops in Chad not solving security problem, NGO says

The 3,700 EU troops deployed in Chad, Europe's largest military mission abroad, cannot effectively protect the refugees because they are not backed by an effective UN policing mission, a report released by international development NGO Oxfam has said.

One year after the start of a joint EU-UN mission in Chad, Oxfam reports that EUFOR, the European wing of the effort has made refugees feel safer, but they remain inadequately protected as no policing mission, promised by the UN, has been ...