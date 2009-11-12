Ad
Dutchwoman Neelie Kroes, in charge of competition, has arguably the strongest portfolio in the commission (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso unlikely to get more women in next commission

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (12 November) admitted he is unlikely to achieve his aim of getting more women commissioners in the next commission than is currently the case.

To date it is clear that only three member states - Luxembourg, which is returning commissioner Viviane Reding; Cyprus, which is returning EU Commissioner Androulla Vassiliou; and Bulgaria, which is sending current foreign minister Rumiana Jeleva - have proposed women candidates despi...

