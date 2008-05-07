Ad
euobserver
Tony Blair - out of the running for President of the European Council? (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

France no longer supports Blair for EU president

by Honor Mahony,

Paris is no longer supporting the idea of Tony Blair becoming the first president of the European Council, according to French and British media reports.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (6 May) let it be known that instead of the UK former prime minister taking the post, he would prefer the job go to Luxembourg prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker.

While Mr Juncker - a veteran of the EU stage - is favourite to take the president job, Jose Manuel Barroso is set to win a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Tony Blair - out of the running for President of the European Council? (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections