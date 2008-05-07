France no longer supports Blair for EU president

Paris is no longer supporting the idea of Tony Blair becoming the first president of the European Council, according to French and British media reports.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (6 May) let it be known that instead of the UK former prime minister taking the post, he would prefer the job go to Luxembourg prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker.

While Mr Juncker - a veteran of the EU stage - is favourite to take the president job, Jose Manuel Barroso is set to win a ...