Draft bill on seizing assets angers Bulgarians

Bulgarians have reacted strongly against a draft bill that would enable the state to confiscate property on suspicion of criminal origins without a proper trial.

The 'Kushlev Bill', drafted by the ministry of justice, has been named after Stoyan Kushlev, head of a state commission on illegal asset forfeiture.

The existing law only allows property to be confiscated after a court has found the owner guilty of a crime and issued a sentence.

However, the government of populist...