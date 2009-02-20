Brussels third richest region in EU

Brussels is the third richest region in the EU, following London and Luxembourg, a new survey has shown, while the bloc's poorest regions are all located in member states from central and eastern Europe.

At 336 percent of the EU's average GDP, or €89,300 GDP per inhabitant, inner London in the UK was found to be the richest EU region as of 2006, according to figures released by EU statistics office Eurostat on Thursday (19 February).

Central London was followed by the Grand Duchy ...