MEPs call for German commissioner to apologise or resign

German commissioner Guenter Oettinger's foray into the busy world of commenting on the eurozone crisis has backfired spectacularly with a group of angry MEPs demanding he retract his words or resign.

In a letter sent Wednesday (14 September) to commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, 151 MEPs said Oettinger's comments "imply the symbolic humiliation of European nations".

"Mr Oettinger should retract and recant his words, or resign from the European Commission," it added.

T...