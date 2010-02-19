Right-wing extremism grows in Hungary

While far-right movements and ideas are becoming more popular in Eastern European countries, its threat is decreasing in western Europe, the Political Capital Institute's Demand for Right-Wing Extremism Index (Derex) shows.

Turkey, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Hungary show the strongest inclination to discriminatory, anti-establishment and authoritarian ideologies, shows the index which measures and compares people's predisposition to far right-wing politics in 32 countries using data from the...