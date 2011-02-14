EU Parliament chief condemns Algeria crackdown

European Parliament President and one-time Polish democracy activist Jerzy Buzek has called on Algeria's pro-Western government, ostensibly an elected constitutional republic but whose military retains a veto over decision-making, to release democracy activists that have been arrested.
Over the weekend, the government cracked down on pro-democracy demonstrations that had sprung up in the wake of the fall of Egypt's Hosni Mubarak. The interior ministry claims that 14 people were arrested...
