Ad
euobserver
Algerian and Tunisian flags (Photo: Flickr)

EU Parliament chief condemns Algeria crackdown

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Parliament President and one-time Polish democracy activist Jerzy Buzek has called on Algeria's pro-Western government, ostensibly an elected constitutional republic but whose military retains a veto over decision-making, to release democracy activists that have been arrested.

Over the weekend, the government cracked down on pro-democracy demonstrations that had sprung up in the wake of the fall of Egypt's Hosni Mubarak. The interior ministry claims that 14 people were arrested...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Algerian and Tunisian flags (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections