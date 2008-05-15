Irish PM takes hard line on EU treaty rebels

Irish prime minister Brian Cowen has warned that he will not tolerate opponents to the EU treaty from within his own party Fianna Fail, raising the prospect of expulsion for any rebels.

"We are absolutely committed to the ratification of this treaty. It is fundamental to how we think, what our philosophy is," said Mr Cowen on Wednesday (14 May), according to the Irish Independent.

"And if there were to be anyone - and I don't know of anybody, but take it hypothetically - who had a...