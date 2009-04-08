Ad
Dublin - facing economically tough times (Photo: EUobserver)

Ireland unveils tough budget as nation faces 'challenge of its life'

by Honor Mahony,

The Irish government on Tuesday (7 April) unveiled a tough new budget including a series of tax hikes and spending cuts in a bid to get the country's public finances, the worst in Europe, back under control by 2013.

Income levies were the main point of the budget, unveiled by finance minister Brian Lenihan, with a doubling of the rates introduced in autumn last year and a lowering of the thresholds of when they apply.

The country's low corporate tax (12.5%) - one of the main reaso...

