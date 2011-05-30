Germany to phase out nuclear energy by 2022

The German government announced on Monday (30 May) it will shut down all of its nuclear power plants by 2022, calling the move "definite".

The decision, which would make Germany the first major industrial power to give up on atomic energy, came after painful discussions between the two governing parties, the centre-right CDU of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the liberal FDP.

"It's definite. The latest end for the last three nuclear power plants is 2022. There will be no clause for r...