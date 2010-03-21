Balkan summit exposes lack of EU unity

European Union absenteeism and apparent lack of interest left participants of a Western Balkans summit over the weekend with bitter feelings.

There was concern among leaders present at the gathering in Brdo, Slovenia, that the EU doesn't consider the region a top priority and remains divided about its most pressing issues.

The Slovenian and Croatian prime ministers Borut Pahor and Jadranka Kosor hosted on Saturday (20 March) the first ever meeting of regional leaders that was not...