Violent end to Charlie Hebdo manhunt in France

French police have killed the two men suspected of the Charlie Hebdo murders, but the incident prompted a second terrorist attack.
The huge manhunt, involving around 88,000 police and military personnel, on Friday (9 January) intercepted Said and Cherif Kouachi in Dammartin-en-Goele, a town 30 kilometres from central Paris.
The men entered a printing company and took one person hostage.
But they were killed when police stormed the building at around 5pm local time. The ho...
