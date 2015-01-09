Ad
euobserver
The hostage situations in France have been ended on Friday afternoon. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Violent end to Charlie Hebdo manhunt in France

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

French police have killed the two men suspected of the Charlie Hebdo murders, but the incident prompted a second terrorist attack.

The huge manhunt, involving around 88,000 police and military personnel, on Friday (9 January) intercepted Said and Cherif Kouachi in Dammartin-en-Goele, a town 30 kilometres from central Paris.

The men entered a printing company and took one person hostage.

But they were killed when police stormed the building at around 5pm local time. The ho...

