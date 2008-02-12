Ad
Chad rebels say French EU peacekeepers 'not neutral'

by Leigh Phillips,

Chad's rebels have warned the EU not to send peacekeepers to the country, fearing the troops will not be neutral in the dispute between them and General Idriss Deby, the country's ruler.

The rebel alliance issued a statement on Monday (11 February) from Gabon saying they do not trust a force composed mainly of French troops, the former colonial master. They believe the troops will be there to support the Deby government.

European commanders say they are to remain neutral and are o...

