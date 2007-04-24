Ad
euobserver
Margot Wallstrom - offering personal opinions in her public blog (Photo: European Community, 2006)

EU commissioner backs Royal in French election

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Although Brussels is formally keeping quiet on who it would like to see win the French elections, certain individual commissioners have been less discreet.

Margot Wallstrom, the EU communications commissioner, has made an all-out plug for socialist candidate Segolene Royal in her blog.

In an entry posted on Monday, the day after presidential elections that saw Ms Royal go through to the second round run-off on 6 May against Nicolas Sarkozy, the commissioner wrote that she "cheered...

Prodi's role in Italian election campaign questioned
euobserver

