Ad
euobserver
Companies remain wary of investing in the Balkans (Photo: Fotolia)

Companies wary of investing in the Western Balkans

by Augustin Palokaj, Brussels,

Western Balkan countries are struggling to attract more direct foreign investment despite big public campaigns in western media, lower taxes and other incentives.

The EU is warning the countries that the financial crisis is not the only problem. The high level of corruption, illegal state protection of some domestic tycoons and dysfunctional judiciaries are also considerable obstacles to investment.

Several EU governments and the European Commission in its annual progress reports...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Companies remain wary of investing in the Balkans (Photo: Fotolia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections