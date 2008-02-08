Ad
euobserver
Ukraine owes Gazprom some €1.04 billion in gas debts. (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Gazprom could turn off Russian gas to Ukraine by Monday

by Leigh Phillips,

Russian gas firm Gazprom could turn off the tap to as much as a quarter of Ukraine's gas supply from next Monday if the country does not pay down its outstanding debts.

Ukraine owes the company some €1.04 billion.

However, the company has assured European officials that supplies to the EU will not be affected by any such move.

"Gazprom has given assurances that gas supplies to the European Union will not be interrupted," energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said on Thursday (...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine owes Gazprom some €1.04 billion in gas debts. (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections