Gazprom could turn off Russian gas to Ukraine by Monday

Russian gas firm Gazprom could turn off the tap to as much as a quarter of Ukraine's gas supply from next Monday if the country does not pay down its outstanding debts.

Ukraine owes the company some €1.04 billion.

However, the company has assured European officials that supplies to the EU will not be affected by any such move.

"Gazprom has given assurances that gas supplies to the European Union will not be interrupted," energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said on Thursday (...