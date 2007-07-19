Ad
Violence is spilling over the border from Sudan (Photo: USAID)

Foreign ministers set to call for EU troops in Chad

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union is set to take the first step towards sending soldiers to Chad to help the UN protect tens of thousands of refugees from Sudan's Darfur region.

EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday (23 July) are expected to endorse a plan for a possible 12-month peace-keeping mission with 1,500 to 3,000 troops to protect refugee camps bordering Sudan's western Darfur region, EU diplomats say according to press reports.

Political approval for the move could come as early as Sep...

