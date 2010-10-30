A quiet WEEK in the European Union

Talks on next year's EU budget and fresh European Commission rules on nuclear waste stand out as the main events in a holiday week in Brussels.

EU Parliament President Jerzy Buzek will meet with colleagues from the commission and member states on Thursday (4 November) after butting heads with EU leaders on the subject at a summit last week.

The EU institutions want a 6 percent hike for 2011, including an 85 percent hike in the entertainment budget of the parliament. But 11 member...