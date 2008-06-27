Aviation industry attacks mandatory 'polluter pays' principle

The aviation industry has reacted angrily to a fresh deal between the European Parliament and EU governments to make airlines a part of a pollution-reducing scheme from 2012, saying that policymakers have "completely disregarded the future" of the sector.

On Thursday (26 June), negotiators from the parliament and the council agreed that in three-and-a-half years, airline companies would take part in the EU's emissions trading system (ETS), seen as the cornerstone of efforts to reduce ca...