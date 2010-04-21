The unexpected turnaroud of Tomislav Nikolic

Political divisions have long hampered reforms and distracted Serbia from its ambitions for European Union membership - something that has regularly been a topic for the European Commission's internal assessments of the Balkan country.

A recent Commission report, however, notes a surprising new trend. "In view of the recently reiterated pro-EU position by Tomislav Nikolic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), Serbia is for the first time seeing clear EU consensus among key political playe...