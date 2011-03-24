Anti-corruption campaigner calls time on MEP 'parallel' jobs

A leading anti-corruption campaigner and acting MEP has said the European Parliament must substantially overhaul its rules following the latest corruption scandal, including an end to the practice of MEPs holding additional jobs.

In future, European deputies should be banned from all other paid activities, centre-right MEP Monica Macovei told EUobserver in a telephone interview on Wednesday (23 March).

"MEPs have five years in the European parliament to legislate for EU citizens...