Ad
euobserver
Many MEPs have more than one paid job (Photo: European Parliament)

Anti-corruption campaigner calls time on MEP 'parallel' jobs

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A leading anti-corruption campaigner and acting MEP has said the European Parliament must substantially overhaul its rules following the latest corruption scandal, including an end to the practice of MEPs holding additional jobs.

In future, European deputies should be banned from all other paid activities, centre-right MEP Monica Macovei told EUobserver in a telephone interview on Wednesday (23 March).

"MEPs have five years in the European parliament to legislate for EU citizens...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Many MEPs have more than one paid job (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections