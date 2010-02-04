Bulgarian candidate passes EU test with flying colours

Bulgaria's commissioner-designate Kristalina Georgieva sailed triumphantly through her confirmation audition in the European Parliament on Wednesday (3 February) winning praise from all parties for her competence, communication skills and understanding of the EU.



Ms Georgieva, 56, a World Bank vice-president, is down for the portfolio of international co-operation, humanitarian aid and crisis response.

In her 17-year career with the bank, the macroeconomics professor specialised ...