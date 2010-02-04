Ad
Ms Georgieva will formally resign as vice-president of the World Bank early next week (Photo: president.tatar.ru)

Bulgarian candidate passes EU test with flying colours

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's commissioner-designate Kristalina Georgieva sailed triumphantly through her confirmation audition in the European Parliament on Wednesday (3 February) winning praise from all parties for her competence, communication skills and understanding of the EU. \n \nMs Georgieva, 56, a World Bank vice-president, is down for the portfolio of international co-operation, humanitarian aid and crisis response.

In her 17-year career with the bank, the macroeconomics professor specialised ...

