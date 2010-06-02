EU discord on status keeps Kosovo's European prospects in limbo

The European Union is struggling to find ways to give Kosovo some hope for European integration, with five of the 27 member states not recognising it as an independent state.
Kosovo's expectations for a clearer sign of its European integration were expressed by government representatives and civil society members in a debate, organised by the German Friedrich Ebert foundation in Brussels. Backed by members of the European Parliament, they called on the Council, representing member state...
