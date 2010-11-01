Albanian leader in Macedonia at centre of collaboration row

Ali Ahmeti, the most powerful and popular political leader of the Albanian minority in Macedonia, is at the centre of a scandal casting a shadow over the history of Albanian liberation movements in Macedonia and Kosovo. The Macedonian Dnevnik daily last week published documents indicating that Mr Ahmeti was a collaborator of the secret services of former Yugoslavia.

mr Ahmeti leads the DUI party, representing ethnic Albanians, which is a junior partner in the ruling coalition of Prime ...