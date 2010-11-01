Albanian leader in Macedonia at centre of collaboration row

Ali Ahmeti, the most powerful and popular political leader of the Albanian minority in Macedonia, is at the centre of a scandal casting a shadow over the history of Albanian liberation movements in Macedonia and Kosovo. The Macedonian Dnevnik daily last week published documents indicating that Mr Ahmeti was a collaborator of the secret services of former Yugoslavia.
mr Ahmeti leads the DUI party, representing ethnic Albanians, which is a junior partner in the ruling coalition of Prime ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.