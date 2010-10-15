Analysts critical of Hungary's extra taxes

Hungary's government is slapping special taxes on the energy, telecommunications and retail sectors to cope with the effects of the financial and economic crises.
Hungary's economy minister György Matolcsy claimed the planned crisis taxes would not mean an extra burden on individual citizens and families.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the package on Wednesday (13 October). The measures are to be introduced this year after the governing Fidesz-KDNP coalition won overwhelm...
